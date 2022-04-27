Just as an aside: Bruce Springsteen’s “Glory Days” played after the commercial break on some right wing program. One of the performers on the show took exception and called Mr. Springsteen a “pinko.”
My God, are we going to go through that again!
The Boss’s real transgression, of course, was to publicly criticize the antics of our previous president, who has assumed a place in the right wing stratosphere that is similar to the one that Nero held in ancient Rome. One fiddled and the other played golf and neither of them smelled the smoke.
“Pinko” may stir up vague memories of another scary moment of rampant fanaticism when Sen. Joe McCarthy had people checking under their beds for Reds. I suppose they had to use the word “pinko” because “redo” has another meaning altogether and where would they be without their dog-whistles?
The word is a slur for folks who object to the fact that people sleep on sidewalks and kids go to bed hungry in the same country where Elon Musk can fly off into space whenever he gets a hankering and the sheer size of Jeff Bezos’ yacht necessitates an historic bridge being dismantled to get it to open water. It seems odd that those who are most offended by tints tend to be the same people who would benefit the most from a little more “color” injected into rabid American capitalism.
A few weeks ago I wrote a column about the Disney Organization’s hesitancy to get involved too…shall we say prominently in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attempt to stigmatize the LGBTQ community in his state, with a particular aim at vulnerable children.
Mr. DeSantis is a tireless crusader as far as dealing with issues that might wound the tender sensibilities of the comfortably creaky residents who make up his fan base in the Sunshine State. The governor relegates the problems to invisibility or, in the case of history, applies a slathering of whitewash.
DeSantis’ fondness for authoritarianism has reared its ugly head before. The hierarchy at the Disney Organization, as hierarchies are apt to do, stayed out of the assaults on people’s rights as long as those same people wandered starry-eyed amidst the splendors of the Magic Kingdom. The boardroom level intent was to keep the waters as calm as Mermaid Lagoon.
DeSantis, with his petty tyrant finger raised in the air, railed about executives in California telling the swell folks in Florida how to run their state. But it was actually the employees at Walt Disney World in Orlando who stirred the dormant consciences of their bosses when they threatened to walk off their jobs unless the company took a public stand against the bigoted legislation.
Of course the governor’s real intent, as it is with most right wing exhortations, was to draw a distracting “us against them” line in the sand. He is savvy enough to know that the issue can’t be played as an instance of a blatantly unjust law subverting basic human rights merely to pander for votes from narrow-minded, intolerant bigots, so he pedaled it as a California vs. Florida thing.
Following the playbook of another resident in the state, DeSantis decided to get even for the effrontery by dipping the poisoned apple of political revenge into the bubbling caldron of conservative subservience in the Florida legislature.
Walt Disney World was stripped of its special status as a sort of self-governing, self-sustaining entity that had its own fire department, sewage treatment facility, and a number of other internal services. In a move that will go down in “cutting off your nose” annals, those responsibilities and maintenance costs will now have to be assumed by the state.
That’ll show ‘em not to mess with Ron!
The only way men like DeSantis can deal with America’s history of racial intolerance is to pretend it never existed. Politicians who want to rewrite one of the most shameful aspects of this country’s past by pouring sticky syrup on it have no real concern about the education of our children, much less for the truth. They are pandering to entitled white people who believe that a step forward for any minorities is a step backward for them.
One of the most frightening aspects of this new manifestation of a once honorable political party is that they are making insidious incursions into the nation’s schools. They are peddling their lies and intolerance under the ridiculous guise of being concerned about students feeling badly about themselves and their country. Those who oppose this blatantly self-serving intrusion into classrooms are routinely accused of promoting the “grooming” (a dog-whistle word) of children, as if conditioning them with lies is something noble.
It must be a great comfort to parents in Florida to know that every teacher in every classroom in the state will now be at the mercy of the whims and hostage to the bias of the most terminally ignorant among them.
One final note: On April 12, another lunatic with a gun opened fire in a Brooklyn, New York subway station. It’s an old story. The shooter was on everybody’s official radar, but nobody could do anything until he did something. That is a troubling little facet of living in a free country that generally doesn’t get mentioned by gun enthusiasts.
The would-be mass killer has a long history of wandering homelessness and mental instability and his rage was often rooted in the social disparity that exists in America between Blacks and whites.
A week earlier, an officer in Grand Rapids, Mich., a city with a troubling history of racial incidents involving the police, shot an unarmed Black man in the back of the head when the man panicked after he was stopped for a possible traffic violation.
Without for a moment wishing to excuse or condone the subway shooter’s twisted intent to slaughter innocent people, can anyone really wonder where his rage comes from?