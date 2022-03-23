I honestly don’t know what I can add to the chorus of outrage from the civilized world over Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. It has become painfully obvious, however, that words and gestures -- no matter how well intentioned -- aren’t going to deter the madman who is using the wholesale slaughter of children to reassert his macho credentials. The only thing we can all be grateful for now is the fact that our country’s response didn’t emanate from a man who regarded Putin as a role model.
While all the carnage was going on across the Atlantic, the nut job faction of today’s Republican Party was devoting its seemingly tireless energy to keeping the residents of the United States entertained and horrified in equal measures.
Once you get beyond the appalling fact that she was actually elected to the United States Congress, Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene can be quite entertaining in a Martha Raye sort of way. Sincere apologies to the late, beloved comedienne; I was thinking mostly in terms of extraordinary dimensions of mouths.
Greene managed to get herself booted from every committee assignment in the House shortly after she came to Washington. The 14th District of Georgia has had to settle for an unending stream of far right drivel in lieu of any substantial influence that can be exerted in committee assignments.
She has also been permanently tossed from Twitter for peddling her dangerously misleading claims about COVID vaccinations.
She is a wind tunnel of irrelevance. But if Greene hasn’t managed to affect a single iota of actual legislation, she has provided the misogynistically inclined as a sterling example of the term “dumb blonde.” Even Dolly might agree.
Confusing a vegetable soup with Nazi storm troopers and referring to the president as commander and chief starts to pale when you consider what other Republican extremists are attempting in the name of their own twisted notion of freedom.
Despite the responsibility that comes with being caretakers of “the happiest place on earth,” executives at Walt Disney World, one of Florida’s largest employers and certainly one of the chief reasons for the state being a lucrative tourist destination, have shown a curious reluctance to let political reality filter into the Magic Kingdom, preferring instead to remain in a sort of ideological Neverland, oblivious to the poisoned apples being by pedaled by Ron DeSantis’ autocratic ministrations.
DeSantis, with his chipmunk cheeks and his venomous verbiage, is a walking contradiction of the GOP’s rice paper concern with freedom in this country. Republicans want the power to determine every facet of life in America, political and sociological, to remain firmly in the hands of a select few wealthy old white guys.
For his part, the governor of Florida is a big proponent for sweeping subjects under the rug that make prosperous white folks uncomfortable. If the country’s abysmal history as far as racial justice is concerned evokes a few black clouds (no pun intended) in their perennially sunny sky, then the subject just won’t be taught in schools anymore.
“Ignorance is bliss” should be chiseled over the entrance to the state house in Tallahassee.
Employees at Walt Disney World weren’t among the happiest people on earth when CEO Bob Chapek sent a memo out on March 7, in effect urging them to keep their mouths shut while DeSantis engineered a move to ostracize, disenfranchise, and alienate the LGBTQ community in the state by issuing a decree not to mention them in primary schools.
After workers threatened to pull a high ho it’s home from work we go, Chapek sent a conciliatory apology out. It is surprising how quickly CEOs acquire a sense of common decency when the issue at hand threatens to impact their multi-billion dollar business empires.
DeSantis’ assaults on individual freedom should have been a matter of concern for the Disney Organization a long time ago, not just when their commercial viability was threatened by people with a more finely honed social conscience. “I’m f***ing tired of making Disney look good,” Dana Terrace, creator of “The Owl House,” a Disney Channel animated series which features multiple LGBTQ characters, tweeted.
Then there is Joe Manchin. Good ol’ Joe.
Manchin moved into the vaunted position of most appalling member of Congress a while ago (no small feat with Ted Cruz also in contention). A lifelong Democrat in name only, Joe is the iceberg in the shipping lane, the locust in the cornfield, the guy with the knife on the other side of the shower curtain all rolled into one. He has mastered a sad, put upon face when he has to make those tough decisions because he just couldn’t face the folks back in West Virginia if he didn’t.
Just for the record, Manchin has served in positions of great authority in West Virginia for over 20 years. He was governor from 2005 until 2010 and has served in the United States Senate since 2010. As it stands today, the state that good ol’ Joe is so concerned about is the second poorest in the country, with a poverty rate approaching 20 percent. The life expectancy is the second lowest in the nation.
Manchin gets an annual haul of half a million dollars from his vested interests in the fossil fuel industry. That is what he guards so zealously, even at the expense of legislation that would have an enormously beneficial impact on his constituents, like the Child Tax Credit (which multi-millionaire Manchin insultingly suggested that parents might “misuse”).
Wouldn’t you think that, by now, the good folks in West Virginia would be more than happy to watch Manchin hop aboard his yacht and sail away? Maybe anchor in a port where people can expect to live longer.