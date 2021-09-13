All over the country, Republican legislatures are drafting – and passing – laws to limit voting. Eliminating polling places, and decreasing the number of days and hours they’re open, means that people with work or family obligations may not have the time to wait for hours in long lines – where even offering food or drink to waiting voters may be outlawed – or they may not make it to the polls at all. Severely constricting voting by mail – increasing ID requirements, outlawing the sending of mail-in-ballot applications to every voter – means that people who can’t get to the polls for whatever reason may simply lose their vote.
The calculation behind these laws is almost laughably simple: prevent even a few Democratic voters from voting, and Republicans win. After Democrats organized an enormous voting drive in Georgia, Donald Trump lost the state, and the presidency, by a just fifth of one percent – the 11,780 votes he later begged and pressured the Georgia Secretary of State to “find.” Republicans would have kept their majority in the U.S. Senate if, also in Georgia, Sonny Perdue had garnered 88,0089 more votes, 1.8 percent of the total, than Jon Ossoff. While Biden won Arizona by less than half a percent – only 10,457 votes – Vox reported that he won 60 percent to 90 percent of the vote in the Navajo Nation, where an unprecedented get-out-the-vote campaign included delivering mail-in ballots to remote residents, and “Ride to the Polls” organizing groups to reach polls by horseback. So if Republicans can discourage or prevent just two percent of the Democratic electorate in certain districts from voting, they win. Since the 2020 election, more than a dozen states have already enacted laws designed to make voting harder, especially for already-marginalized populations who tend to vote Democratic.
Vermont is, typically, moving in the opposite direction, making it easier for all Vermonters to vote. Ballots will be sent by mail to all active voters, who can return them by mail, drop them in a secure lockbox ahead of the election, or bring them to the polling station in person. And the federal For the People Act would go much further, guaranteeing voter protections, ending partisan gerrymandering in federal elections, and forcing cash-rich “Super PACs,” which donate heavily to campaigns, to name their donors.
The For the People Act passed the House without a single Republican vote in 2019, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to bring the bill to the Senate. The House passed it again this March, and Senate Democrats brought it to the Senate – but all 50 Republican senators voted against moving it forward, and now the bill is stalled in the face of a threatened filibuster.
The filibuster – a Senate rule that a bill can be blocked unless 60 senators vote to advance it – is the Senate’s own rule, and the Senate can change it at will – and has: in 2017, McConnell used a tiny Republican majority to eliminate the use of the filibuster for Supreme Court appointments and approve Donald Trump’s three nominees to the court. Now a few Democratic senators, especially conservatives like Joe Manchin of West Virginia, have refused even to consider eliminating the filibuster – even selectively, for only this voter-protection bill. They’re effectively allowing state legislatures to move ahead to suppress votes, delivering the country to a Republican minority after Biden won the presidency by seven million votes.
“All politics is local,” the saying goes, and members of Congress and senators really don’t care about what voters in other districts think of them – unless, possibly, there’s a lot of campaign money involved. However, they may – just may – care about what their Democratic colleagues think of them, and what the president thinks of them. Lyndon Johnson used his power and influence to push the Senate to pass landmark civil rights laws, over the fierce opposition of southern segregationist Democrats. While President Biden recognizes that voter-suppression efforts are an existential threat to the country – in a recent speech he called them “the most dangerous threat to voting and the integrity of free and fair elections in our history” – he has refused to commit to pressuring Congress to bypass the filibuster to pass voting-rights legislation. In July he told CNN’s Don Lemon that he wants to “bring along” Republicans who “know better.” He said that he’s confident that the record voter turnout in 2020 shows that voters will continue to show up at the polls, and his aides have tried to deflect questions about the filibuster, emphasizing “organization.”
While Biden sees himself as a healer, and wants to bring the country together, standing aside as a minority makes it harder for the majority to vote is the wrong way to go about it. But if “all politics is local,” how can we Vermonters who are concerned about this crisis influence the president to reconsider his passive position? Our Congressperson and our two senators reliably vote Democratic, but in this situation that’s not enough. What we can do is urge them — loudly and often – to step up, challenge and call out their recalcitrant Democratic colleagues (as well as any Republicans who may “know better”), and, especially, call on Biden to do the same. He needs to exercise the power that 89 million voters gave him. When, in 1963, President Johnson was questioned about his decision to fight for civil rights, he retorted, “What the hell’s the presidency for?” Now our elected representatives need to ask Joe Biden: if not to protect voting rights, the bedrock foundation of our democracy, what the hell’s the presidency for?