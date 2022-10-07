The state of Vermont has a pot control board and they worked overtime to issue licenses to sell pot on Oct 1. This hurry up mess is a result of doing nothing for over a year to issue the seller licenses. As if this is some kind of important issue and an urgent priority the state carries on and on.
Please remember that pot is a drug that can cause delusions and habit forming dependence. Yes, you can become addicted to pot. Pot is not a drug for everyone and causes lung cancer. So, what's this hurry to sell it legally in Vermont? Is someone trying to make a fast buck? Legal drug dealers in Vermont.
Tom King
Bennington