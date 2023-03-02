Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Sarah Perrin has worked tirelessly to promote Bennington as a viable place to live and work. As a small business owner, she is acutely aware of the inherent challenges small business owners face on a daily basis. She is responsive, energetic, and knowledgeable when contacted about issues. She has been a landlord and property manager for many years and as such, is intimately familiar with issues and challenges faced by both renters and landlords in our community.

I encourage people to vote for Sarah on March 7. I am.

Heather Hassett

Bennington

