James Gulley will bring vision and integrity to the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department. I have known James for approximately 30 years, dating back to when he played football for the Mount Anthony High School Patriots. I discovered then, James was a very responsible young man with excellent communication and leadership skills.
James is a graduate of Castleton University and continued his graduate education at Norwich University. I have had the opportunity to observe Mr. Gulley’s classes in law enforcement at the Southwest Vermont Career Development Center. Students in his program have consistently won awards at national career conferences. Several students from this program are employed by local law enforcement agencies. Others have pursued careers in the law or military service.
James understands firsthand the substance abuse problem in our county from both an enforcement and treatment perspective. Currently we both serve on the board of a county-wide agency addressing the topic of homelessness. He has been invited to participate in an advisory committee on the lack of affordable housing in our community.
I urge your support of James Gulley, the Democratic candidate for Bennington County Sheriff.
Dan Lucy
Bennington