Located at 107 Depot St, Bennington, the Distillery was an awesome place to visit.
We recently went there with our Bourbon Club members and spouses for an extraordinary evening. We were pleasantly greeted at the door by Jamie who then introduced us to Head Distiller Ryan Scheswohl. Ryan took our group on a tour of the operation and explained how they produce a variety of products and do so with great environmental consciousness. Following the tour, we got to sample "the goods." Each product was delightful! Including the unique batch of Gin aged in mead barrels (you'll have to visit to learn more about it). We also met partner Glen, who helped with the sampling part and described some of the building design work.
The yumminess didn't end at the liquid tastings. Our very friendly waitress, also named Jamie (a PSC graduate), took care of our dinner orders. We started with cheese trays and appetizers and all ordered a variety of different main courses. Each item was cooked to perfection and tasted delicious. Our group had 17 folks and the food came out super fast (props to the kitchen crew!).
We all had a wonderful experience and we'll be sure to visit again!
Dennis DeWeerdt
South Londonderry