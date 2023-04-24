Vermont’s House of Representatives voted 98 to 46 in favor of S.5, a clean heat standard, that is designed to lower gas emissions by moving away from propane and oil and instead towards costly electric heating systems. Thousands of Vermonters wrote to their legislators to oppose S.5 and their voice was ignored. It seems that the Legislature in Vermont is more focused on special interest group agendas rather than what the people of Vermont want and need.
There are a few points that must be considered: First, Vermont ranks number 51 in the US. (including Puerto Rico) for carbon emissions. S.5 is not an issue when we have the lowest rate of carbon emissions in the U.S. We should be celebrating being the greenest state and instead those of us who heat with fossil fuels will be punished by higher costs. Second, if S.5 continues, why aren’t people with wood burning stoves being looked at with this green initiative? Yes wood is a renewable source of energy, but it is also a significant source of pollution. Vermont ranked number 1 in the U.S. as a state that has the most wood burning stoves.
The purpose of our Vermont government is to listen to the people’s concerns about decisions that affect their lives. So far, I am disappointed with our legislators who do not listen to Vermonters or listen to Gov. Phil Scott’s recommendations, who was not in favor of S.5.
Sadly, Vermont is headed in the wrong direction, spearheaded by special interest groups and political agendas that do not understand the bigger impact that these policies have on the people of Vermont. Our legislators should be more concerned and focused on the real problems Vermont has, such as affordable housing, greater access to health care, high taxes, and infrastructure.