Struck in my heart by music! That’s how I felt during choir rehearsal Wednesday evening. Music that expresses the depths of human experience: sorrow and grief but also hope and joy. I wish everyone could experience that! I encourage you to attend a religious service on April 2 (Palm Sunday) and Easter (April 9) or Passover (April 5).
Wherever you are on life’s journey, you are welcome at Second Congregational Church (where music is glorious) on Hillside Street at 10 a.m. on any Sunday. Bennington also has many other spiritual communities you can try out. There’s no admission test about what you believe. Even when I had doubts, including whether God is real, my church community has been so good for me, helped me through difficult times and helped me grow. Come and see for yourself.
Lorna Cheriton
Bennington