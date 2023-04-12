There was a really long FB thread with people complaining about the egg hunt on Saturday.
A group of volunteers realized no one was doing it this year. So, ”they” jumped into action buying and stuffing thousands of eggs. Some other “theys” threw in gifts and more. ”They” worked really, really hard. “They” got up at the crack of dawn on a chilly day to hide eggs and set it all up.
“They” asked parents not to go in the enclosures. That didn’t work. Some Littles were uncomfortable going in alone. Understandable. “They” tried to have kids go by age. That didn’t work. “They” couldn’t control the crowd of excited parents and kids so ”they” ultimately gave up. “They” said well it is chilly so I guess it’s not a huge disaster.
Then “they” went home exhausted to try and prep for their own holidays and ”they” woke today to this vitriol and “they” ended up shedding some tears.
I was not one of the “theys” on Saturday. I am glad because I sometimes take that kind of thing very personally. That’s why I don’t read what people sometimes write about me or when they complain about my events.
Sadly, “they” did read it.
It’s an often thankless job to be a “they”
We should all be “they.”
#volunteer
#helpratherthancriticize
#theyarepeopletoo
On that note, we are seeking volunteers for Mayfest and more Volunteer Docents for the Downtown Visitors Center.
For Mayfest, contact me at events@betterbennington.com
For the Visitors Center, contact Jeanne at operations@betterbenningon.com
Jenny Dewar
Pownal