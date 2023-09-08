I have been wondering about something since the fires in Lahaina, a town in the county of Maui, Hawaii. This town has been 80 percent destroyed, including 2,000 structures, and business interruptions, estimated at between $4 billion and $6 billion. This does not include up to $1 billion lost in output. Output being described as goods produced normally for resale.
Of course some of the property, vehicles and infrastructure losses will be at least partially covered by insurance.
Back to my first sentence regarding " Wondering about something." I had to wonder why the Biden administration tried, illegally as it turned out, to give a total of $116.6 billion of taxpayers money to 3.4 million borrowers that had signed contracts to pay off their student loans while spending a relatively paltry sum of $95 million to aid the victims of this devastating fire.
Then the proverbial light bulb went off in my head! The up to $20,000 the students and former students were to receive would possibly buy millions of votes in up coming elections. Also in some cases entire loans would have been paid off. The population of Lahaina, according to the last census, was only 12,702, a drop in the bucket of voters, as opposed to the 3.4 million borrowers that would be recipients of the proposed $116.6 billion, I find it very sad and disgusting about some of the things that have been going on in our nations capital of late.
Ron Alderman
Bennington