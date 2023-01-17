I am writing this letter to thank the community for its support during my tenure as executive director at Bennington Performing Arts Center — The Home of Oldcastle Theatre Company (BPAC). It has been my pleasure and honor to be a part of the revitalization of downtown Bennington.
I am so proud of the work we were able to accomplish in the face of the challenges that the pandemic brought. Funding levels, grants, new donors, sponsors, patrons and volunteers have all grown despite the difficult economic and social environments. The building has a new roof, heat pumps, and new momentum to continue to add to Bennington’s creative economy.
As an artist, I couldn’t be more proud of the productions ("Love Travels Fast," "Fully Committed," "Slideshow") I directed and co-directed and the relationships I’ve made. I hope to continue to perform and direct on this stage. Its warmth is felt when you walk upon the stage — it is one of the more magical performance spaces I have worked in.
I remain dedicated to the arts in Bennington and feel BPAC is the heart of that mission. I am excited to move my focus to the area of education. For the survival of the arts, we need to begin building interest and investment in the performing arts at an early age, as well as nurture creativity and imagination in our youth and community at large.
The groundwork has been laid — and like all arts organizations — change is necessary for continued growth. I am confident Kevin Carlon, the new executive director, will meet the challenges and continue to make BPAC a vital space for our community — I wish him all the best. Please continue to support him as you supported me.
Thank you to the Board of Directors, staff, Nathan Stith and Kate Whitehall for all of your support, hard work and guidance. Please continue to support Bennington Performing Arts Center — The Home of Oldcastle Theatre Company.
Jennifer Jasper
Bennington