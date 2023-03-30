On behalf of the members, staff and the Board of Directors of Bennington Project Independence, Adult Day Service, I would like to express our deep appreciation and gratitude to the voters of Arlington, Bennington, North Bennington, Pownal and Shaftsbury for their support of our comprehensive Adult Day Services during the recent budgetary elections.
Thank you for helping to keep the quality Adult Day Services available at Bennington Project Independence as a valuable care and support option for older persons, younger disabled adults and their family caregivers in our communities. Thank you so very much!
Linda Wichlac, executive director
Bennington Project Independence
Adult Day Service