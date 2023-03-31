The board of directors of the Arlington Community Club (often referred to as the Community House) would like to thank the voters of the towns of Arlington and Sandgate for supporting the Arlington Community House. Along with these appropriations, the board would also like to thank the many donors who have generously given to the house for upkeep and improvements throughout the years.
The Arlington Community House has served our local communities for 75 years. The house remains a place for many local groups to meet and a space to host small venue events such as bridal or baby showers, anniversaries, or any special gathering that one might have need for a space to use. You can learn more about the Arlington Community Club house by visiting our web page at arlingtoncommunity house.org, or visit our Facebook page, at Arlington Community House.
If you are interested in using the Community House for meetings or an event, you can contact Lynn Williams at 802-375-6119.
Chuck Webster
Arlington Community Club
president