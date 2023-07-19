Sunrise Family Resource Center and the Vermont Arts Exchange would like to extend a huge “Thank you!” to all of the community partners, sponsors, and families that participated in our second annual Summer Jam family day. The weather was wet, but folks still came out and it did not stop the fun and the smiles. There was music, tasty treats, family-friendly activities, raffles, and new experiences for families to explore.
We are so grateful to our community for the support that makes these events possible, so that we can offer families safe, fun, and free activities to attend. If your family is looking for more fun over the summer, please stop by one of our monthly Community Picnics, sign up for our monthly Making Meals & Memories family night, get outside with our Walking Group, or join our Wet Felting Workshop.
Be sure to check our website and Facebook page for all of our current happenings at Sunrisepcc.com.
Sunrise Family Resource Center
Vermont Arts Exchange