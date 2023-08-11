Another summer is drawing to a close and we want to thank all of those who made the 2023 Arlington/Sandgate/Sunderland Summer Lunch Program possible. This is a locally funded volunteer program that has served our community’s children with a weekly bag of lunch fixings and extras since 2009.
We wish to thank the four schools that registered children - Fisher Elementary, Sunderland Elementary, Arlington Area Childcare, and Arlington Memorial High School, which also served as the storage and distribution site. We are grateful to the Stratton Foundation, Stewart’s Holiday Match, VT Conference UCC, Arlington Nursing Association, Arlington Fire Department Auxiliary, St. James Episcopal Church, the Federated Church of East Arlington, and multiple individuals for their financial support.
The fresh produce shared each week was a result of the generosity of Clear Brook Farm and the Yellow Barn Farm. We give thanks for the support of the Arlington Food Shelf and Miles Lumber. Many thanks for the weekly activity bags provided by the Martha Canfield Library.
This program would not be possible without the work of dozens of local volunteers who did everything from picking up the food in Bennington and Shaftsbury to bagging it to distributing it, as well as making reminder phone calls. It is through the kind and generous efforts of so many that we were able to provide 76 children from 29 families with consistent food and nutrition for the summer. Thank you!
Rev. Kathy Clark
Rev. Jeremy Means-Koss