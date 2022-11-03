This past Sunday, hundreds of people of all ages gathered in North Bennington to celebrate the 30th year of our annual North Bennington Halloween Parade. For a few hours, everyone seemed to totally forget about the stresses of work and family, political tension and the various crisis in our world. Countless adults and children delved into their imaginations and fantasies with make-up, cardboard, duct tape, paint, balloons, silks, feathers, glitter and glue. The costumes were amazing, thought provoking, funny, clever, cute and scary. Big people pulled and pushed their little ones or carried them high up on the shoulders. I saw many young adults with their children who 20-25 years ago were holding their parents' hands, waddling down Main Street. Memories, experiences, community, joy!
This year saw record attendance and big thanks goes out to our parade partners. The North Bennington Volunteer Fire Department rerouting traffic and keeping us all safe on the roads, The Norshaft Lions donated all the proceeds of refreshments back to VAE, so thank you Lions and for keeping us all fed and hydrated! Our costume awards judges did a wonderful (and tough) job of choosing 14 award winners and thanks to VAE “friends” for creating the handmade awards. Appreciation to Dana & Jennie at McCullough Library for live streaming the parade (which you can still see on their Facebook page). Thanks to Brian DeAngelo & Matthew Steckler for putting together this year’s awesome Halloween Band and the Bonfire boys! But most of all, thanks go to the individuals and families for taking the time to go the extra mile by taking part, being creative and getting weird! Here’s to more of that!
Matthew Perry
Executive Director, Vermont Arts Exchange