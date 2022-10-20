Knowing Tory Rich in his younger days, I always knew that he was going to very successful at anything that he tried. His front-page article “Be like Stephen” (Oct. 19) is an excellent example of that.
What a wonderful story! It is well written, covers so many different angles of the subject and reminds a reader that there are some really nice things happening in the world. And The Banner earns credit for placing the story front and center, right where it certainly belongs.
David Sprague
Hoosick Falls, N.Y.