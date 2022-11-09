I want to congratulate Mary Morrissey and Jim Carroll on their win in the Bennington District 5 race for the Vermont House of Representatives. I know they will serve Bennington faithfully, as both have for many years. It would be insincere to deny being disappointed that my time in the Legislature is ending; without a doubt it was the most interesting, exciting work I have ever done and an incredible honor to represent my friends, neighbors, and community in Montpelier. To all who supported me in this journey, and to those who cast their vote for me: thank you!
Leaving the polls Tuesday, I felt inspired to witness the health of our democracy in Vermont: candidates across the political spectrum bantered and chatted throughout the day, voters across the political spectrum were respectful, and our town clerk and board of civil authority dutifully executed another smooth election (which is no small undertaking). I hope Vermont continues to set an example of a healthy, respectful democracy to the rest of the county.
While I will not do so in the same capacity, I will continue to be active in this community and remain, as I always have been, optimistic about Bennington’s future.
Michael Nigro
Bennington