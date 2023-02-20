Bennington needs to seize every opportunity to grow and move forward.
In that regard, the importance of thriving small businesses in Bennington cannot be overstated. They must be part of the lifeblood of this town and almost any Vermont town. That's a key reason why we wholeheartedly support reelecting Sarah Perrin to Bennington's Select Board in the coming local election.
We see Sarah, a businesswoman and an active and dedicated citizen, as a stalwart member of the Select Board who focuses on our future. Sarah represents a younger generation of promise and capability that serves this town well, and brings innovative ideas and approaches.
An article about Sarah in the Feb. 14 edition of the Bennington Banner tells you far more about Sarah Perrin than we can fit here; it highlights her background and accomplishments as a citizen and a business person, her high level of involvement and interest in all things Bennington, and how she sees Bennington developing a brighter future for its residents.
Sarah's priorities as a Select Board member are succinct, focused, and worth noting: support business owners, retain businesses in Bennington, support new development, focus on communication and connection between the Select Board and members of the community, and ensure voters are heard and informed as to Select Board decisions.
In the interest of full disclosure, one of us named below serves on a nonprofit board with Sarah.
Sarah has our votes. We encourage you to cast one of your Select Board votes for Sarah Perrin in the coming election.
Edie Sawitsky and Michael Keane
North Bennington