We write to support Seth Bongartz and Kathleen James for the Vermont Legislature.
In our current climate, it is more and more important that we be represented by legislators who take a thoughtful, measured approach to the needs of their constituents, and to our state as a whole. Seth and Kathleen have repeatedly demonstrated their dedication to all of the communities in the Northshire. They clearly understand our district and we will be well served by electing them both to another term in Montpelier.
Kathleen and Seth share important values: they work hard, they are highly respected and will listen to all points of view. These are positive qualities that we now desperately need in Montpelier, and everywhere. Please join us in supporting their reelection.
Ed and Lynne Campbell
Manchester Center