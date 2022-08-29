Welcome back to another school year for the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union. It has been an interesting and busy summer, as we welcomed over 75 new staff members, including nine new administrators and 40 new teachers. We also moved our central office to downtown Bennington. I’m excited for the future of our schools, and eager to have an increased presence in the downtown Bennington community. I hope that your summer has been equally exciting.
I know that our summer recovery sessions for students were well-attended. Thank you to all of our staff and community partners for making these experiences a success. I especially enjoyed seeing the pictures of all of the vegetables and flowers that were harvested from some of the raised beds at our elementary schools. Unlike me, it appears our students have quite the green thumbs!
The idea of growth has me feeling inspired for the upcoming year. Yes, it’s always fun to see what’s in our school gardens, but I also mean professional and personal growth. Our staff will be growing their perspectives as we engage in a speaker series titled “Everything You Need to Know.” Throughout the series, staff and various guests will be sharing the basics on everything from speaking with students about trauma to the ins and outs of working in our buildings and grounds department. We hope that this series of professional learning opportunities will enrich staff members in their understanding of the school experience, giving all participants a snapshot of what makes our schools run.
As always, our students will be given the opportunity to grow in and out of the classroom. These opportunities will be further supported by our close relationships with community partners that help to support tutoring, enrichment and “extension of the school day” experiences for our students.
We are also broadening the social/emotional learning focus throughout the SVSU, with new staff members trained in trauma informed practices, such as drumming, restorative practices and mindfulness through yoga.
I often think about a phrase that’s tossed around throughout our offices and schools: “We’re all in it for the kids.” Our children are the driving force behind everything we do. I continue to be proud of the dedication of our staff and the support of our community.
Thank you, and have a safe start to the school year.
Imagine the possibilities,
James R. Culkeen
Southwest Vermont Supervisory union
superintendent of schools