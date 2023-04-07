In Bennington most people know that our town is run by a select board that is elected as part of Town Meeting every second Tuesday in March. What you might not know is how much the town relies on residents for many other functions as well. There are many opportunities for you to be directly involved in helping run our Town!
There are seven boards and commissions that have 15 open seats available. Are you interested in housing? You can serve on the Housing Authority. Are you passionate about history or architecture? We have spots available on our Historic Preservation Committee. Do you want to help fight climate change? Our Energy Committee wants you! What about an interest in economic development or planning? You can serve on the Development Review Board. Are you interested in community policing and helping build trust and transparency in our community? The Community Policing Advisory Review Board is the place for you.
Details on these and the rest of the boards and commissions are on the Town website at https://benningtonvt.org/. Look under the "Government” link, and choose Boards and Commissions. You will see a link to “Join Town Government." The information is also available in the annual Town Report. You can also use the search bar on the home page and search for “boards & commissions."
Every spring the call goes out for those interested in serving on a board or commission. If you are interested in being a part of town government and playing a direct role in helping your community, we invite you to send a letter of interest to the Town Manager Stuart Hurd. New members are appointed by the Select Board in May and are typically seated in June.
The deadline for expressing your interest is May 1. Send your letter of interest to Bennington Town Office, c/o Stuart Hurd, 205 South Street, Bennington, VT 05201. You may also contact Michele Johnson at 802-447-9702 or Stuart Hurd at 802-447-9700. You may also email shurd@benningtonvt.org.
All told, around four dozen people participate directly in our town government by serving on these boards and commissions. We are grateful to all of them for this important work and thank them for their service.
Jonah Spivak
Bennington Communications Coordinator