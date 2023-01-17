I think it is about time that we begin to focus on the positive aspects of Bennington and recognize those who make good things happen.
Recently at the Vermont Veterans’ Home (VVH), one of the residents mentioned he would like to go hunting just one more time but it seemed impossible. When the staff learned of his wish, the wheels were set in motion and after contacting various organizations, Vermont Fallen-Outdoors and Ducks Unlimited partnered with Laurie and her staff, who then arranged a chaperoned hunting expedition complete with camo, hunting equipment and a specialized-terrain wheelchair, as well as permission from a landowner, to have “his” day of hunting.
Through annual grants from Crime Stoppers, which fulfills a request for one veteran each year, trips have been arranged by the VVH to Fenway Park for a Red Sox game, a day spent at the Butterfly Museum, or a limo ride and dinner at a favorite restaurant with a friend.
Encouraged and supported by Melissa Jackson, CEO and Asa Morin, COO, the staff fosters the interests of the residents like a pop-up Tattoo Shop, an artist show or an organ recital. Melissa ensures that each accomplishment and accolade is attributed to the efforts of the entire incredible, dedicated staff. This is the reason why US News and World Report designated VVH among the elite 16 percent of skilled nursing homes across the country to receive their “High Performing” rating. This is their highest achievement for nursing homes.
Need more examples? Go to the VVH website, https://vvh.vermont.gov, and look at the Buzz Word for a monthly showcase of activities or watch the videos to get a true perspective of the Home. As one veteran put it: “When the time comes, it’s a great place to live.”
Mary Ryan
Bennington