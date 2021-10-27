On Nov. 2, the residents of the Mount Anthony Union School District will be asked to consider a bond that will pay for multiple upgrades to the Spinelli Complex at the high school. I am only one vote but want to share my perspective.
From 2017 to 2020, I was a member of the Bennington Select Board. I thoroughly enjoyed my time on the Select Board, as it gave me an opportunity to hear from a wide variety of people. During my many interactions, one of the common concerns I would hear was, “We need more opportunities for young people in this town.” Another was, “What are we doing for the kids to stay active?”
An upgrade to the Spinelli Complex at Mount Anthony Union High School helps address these issues. With an artificial playing surface, the opportunities are endless. Not only does the participation from high school-age students increase but local youth football, soccer and lacrosse will all have an opportunity to use the facilities. With the proximity to the Bennington Rec Center, there is opportunity for the YMCA to partner with the school to expand their services as well.
As a teacher and coach in the district, I know first-hand how involvement in sports and clubs have a direct impact on students. For some, the only reason they are committed to school and their education is to be able to participate in athletics and activities. Data over the years has shown that those who participate in extracurriculars have better grades and fewer disciplinary incidents. The upgrades will increase student involvement and help impact some of our most vulnerable students.
A secondary impact of the facility improvements will be an economic boom for our community. With possible camps, tournaments, and weekend games, families of traveling teams will look to eat, stay, and play in Bennington. One example are youth wrestling tournaments — during tournament weekends, hotels are full and it is always tough to get a table at Madison’s or Ramunto’s.
Another common theme I heard while on the Select Board is how to make Bennington attractive for people to relocate here. One of the deciding factors people use for relocation is to examine the schools and area recreational opportunities. The proposed upgrades will improve the high school’s curb appeal and provide the type of facilities families are looking for. They will also offer opportunities to build a healthy community and increase lifelong personal fitness, among all age groups.
Lastly, and probably the most common issue, is taxes. The timing is ideal for voters to be asked about approving a new bond because the first of the three remaining bonds from the middle school construction will be paid off this year. The estimated impact of the Spinelli Complex upgrades bond will be a decrease to next year’s school budget.
For all these reasons, I urge the voters of the Mount Anthony Union School District to vote in favor of the bond for the upgrades to the Spinelli Complex.
Chad Gordon, Bennington