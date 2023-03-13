Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected.