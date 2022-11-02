Crime in the streets nearly every night. People shot and killed. Two hundred cemetery stones demolished. Drug abuse out of control.
This is the face of our beloved Bennington. Our reputation is being destroyed around us.
Instead of addressing our greatest problems, our Select Board is engaged in a large and expensive and speculative development project. The renovation of the old Ben High will involve millions of dollars — the biggest municipal investment in recent history — and it will only distract us from the work that needs to be done.
The biggest municipal investment in recent history and the Select Board doesn’t want to put it to a vote of the people. They boldly insist this is a decision only they, in their cocoon, can make, even though it will burden taxpayers for decades to come.
The law requires a public vote on the purchase or construction of public property if the town needs to finance it through loan instruments. This deal, the Select Board insists, won’t involve such financing, and they think it can be done without the intrusion of a public vote. I respectfully disagree.
Sure, the funds the town received from the federal government (ARPA monies) don’t require a public vote, but within this web of agreements and promises the taxpayers are going to be made to pay for it. There’s no escaping it.
There will be a vote to create a T.I.F. district. This appears to be a critical part of the deal. By the time the article is to be voted, we will know a good deal more about it. From what we know now, I would vote against it. The project just isn’t justified.
We have a fine Senior Center. If the deal goes through, the developer winds up with that building. Instead, the town purchases the old school for close to $2 million dollars, to retrofit the building into various other uses. I see only a waste of public money in this, and a windfall for the developer.
We should put our tax dollars — and all our energy — into addressing the real problems confronting Bennington. This project is an unnecessary distraction.
Mike Bethel
Bennington