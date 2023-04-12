If you want a sweet consulting gig with the town of Bennington that pays $450 an hour, hurry and submit your application and bona fides to Stu Hurd.
Bennington just received a $21K Vermont grant to modernize our municipal planning documents with an emphasis on D.E.I., which stands for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion. This is something the town should take pride in and celebrate because we're not living in 1948 anymore, or 1988 or even 2018, and need to operate in a modern world where all walks of life are treated equally and given a fair shake across the board.
This is how the project was described in the town's grant application: "In an effort to build upon recent diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in Bennington, town staff and citizen boards, in dialogue with community partners, agreed that the town’s primary policy document should better integrate values of equity and inclusion across the topics it covers and policies it sets forth. Read the full grant application: https://bit.ly/Bennington_Planning_Grant2023.
The D.E.I. consultant is responsible for the following tasks at $450 an hour:
- Review town plan ($450/hour, up to 4 hours, $1,800): DEI consultant reviews town plan and provides comments/suggestions on the summary of goals and sections highlighted by the PC and planning consultants.
- Finalize outreach plan ($450/hour up to 6 hours, $2,710): DEI consultant reviews draft outreach plan, provides comment, and meets with PC, town staff, and planning consultants to finalize.
- Outreach facilitation ($450/hour up to 6 hours, $2,750): DEI consultant will facilitate a number of focus groups/public discussions.
That adds up to $7,270 but will likely increase with added hours at $450 per.
Bennington taxpayers funded 10 percent of the grant, or about $2,100.
If you've got what it takes to manage this consulting gig, send your letters of interest and resumes to Stu Hurd, Town Manager, 205 South Street, Bennington Vermont 05201.
If the grant application is correct, this $450 an hour gig has been all but promised to a consultant in Brattleboro. Shouldn't this gig go out to bid? It seems unfair, unjust, and exclusive ... or the total opposite of what this important project aims to do.
Joey Kulkin
Bennington