I was saddened to hear that Judy Heumann died unexpectedly on March 4. Saddened further by the knowledge that most people don’t know who she was and what she accomplished.
Judy contracted polio at 18 months old. She survived that virus but lived her life as a wheelchair user. She certainly left her mark on society as an activist in the Disability Rights movement and Mother of the Independent Living Movement. Author and journalist Joseph Shapiro interviewed Judy for his first story on disability rights in 1987. The news magazine where the article was to be printed decided not to run the story. The editors found it hard to believe what Judy was proposing over 35 years ago.
In her own words Judy proposed, "Disability only becomes a tragedy when society fails to provide the things we need to lead our lives — job opportunities or barrier-free buildings, for example," she said. "It is not a tragedy to me that I'm living in a wheelchair."
This concept was radically different from the prevailing view of those times. The prevailing view was exemplified by the Muscular Dystrophy Telethon, a fundraiser solidly based on pity. As a person living with a disability, I agree with Judy. I don’t see myself as someone to be pitied. In fact, I despise pity directed at me. Viewing me through that filter distorts who I am as a human being. It also distorts my perception of myself. What most held me back in my younger years was my internalization of society's attitude that I am less capable than my sighted peers. Judy’s redefining of what it means to be disabled has contributed to our progress. Without this reexamination we wouldn’t have the rights we have today.
As we all know though, there needs to be much, much more progress to truly achieve our inclusion.
Charlie Murphy
Bennington