It seems that MSK Engineering erred on their plans for sewage disposal for the Northeast Baptist College dorms on Convent Avenue. They are now appealing for additional space in the wetland buffer area to excavate to fix their sewer problem.
This is no surprise to those of us who live in the neighborhood who know people who previously looked at the property who were told that sewage would be a major issue. Somehow MSK was going to overcome those problems and deal with sewage from nine duplexes, housing over 100 students, on less than an acre of land bordering a wetland. And if this doesn't work - what next - another permit for more excavation into the wetland?
Is it coincidental that the town is doing major sewer replacement work on Benmont Avenue - directly east of this NEBC development? Is this project being paid for by taxpayers, I wonder? Or perhaps the town received a ‘grant’ to do this work? Last summer I was told that the town received a grant to clean out part of the Walloomsac River just a few yards north of the NEBC dorms. Look at the massive work on Benmont, it is just across the river from the development with the sewer issues. Is this a coincidence?
What were members of our Zoning Board, our Act 250 Commission, our Wetland Commission thinking when all approved this project? It defies logic that all these boards would approve such a project in such a precarious parcel of land. It certainly leaves us wondering how this came about.
Mary McGuinness and Heather Raab
Bennington