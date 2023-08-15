"This summer, I’ve been an educator for the “Our Village Camp” for Lake Paran. Two days a week we walk from the Hiland Hall gardens at Park-McCullough back to Lake Paran. I’ve noticed drivers driving way too fast down almost every road we’ve walked on. I’ve tried numerous routes for safety reasons, due to cars driving too fast. Bank Street being the one that I’ve noticed the most, along with Houghton. The stop sign at the corner of Park/Church seems to be ignored very often as well. I had a car fly through it without stopping one day when we were trying to walk across."
The above one of many recent comments received on the present state of affairs of the traffic in North Bennington -- speeding, ignoring stop signs, going the wrong way on one-way streets.
Why has this come to pass? Inadequate law enforcement? Dereliction of duty by former Trustees? Lethargy on the part of residents? Perhaps some of each.
The village - as any village, town, city - deserves better.
Robert Nowak
North Bennington