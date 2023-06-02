I am writing to share my excitement about the upcoming Manchester Community Library spring fundraiser on Thursday, June 15th, at 5 p.m.
The evening will feature Vermont resident and NYT bestselling author Chris Bohjalian in conversation with WAMC radio host Joe Donahue. This will be a fascinating discussion about Chris Bohjalian’s work. There will also be a book signing and silent auction, where you can bid on experiences. In addition, delicious appetizers and drinks will be provided, making for a fun and lively night.
The Library is an unparalleled resource for our community and region, and this event is a great chance to demonstrate how much it means to us. Your help sustains its core services and programs.
I encourage everyone to attend and show their support for our community. Together, we can help ensure that the Library continues to provide valuable services to the community for years to come. Tickets are available at the Library or bit.ly/ChrisBohjaliantickets – reserve yours today!
Edward Surjan
Executive Director
Manchester Community Library