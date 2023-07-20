It is disheartening to have to once again see John McLaughry in his July 18th commentary, try to confuse and mislead Vermonters on global warming and climate change. His comments range from "climate change is not a thing" to reference to the "global warming hypothesis." They show that McLaughry is completely out of step with both science and the people of Vermont.
He spends much of his commentary repeating what someone who he refers to a "professional engineer" and "Canadian" has to say about worldwide temperature measurement. What kind of engineer is this and what is his expertise in meteorology which would be required for such commentary? What does it matter that he is a Canadian? He also cites someone who he simply names as a "climate skeptic" without giving any basis for why he is any kind of expert. Being skeptical is a natural part of what Scientists do in their work. They want to be certain about something before they declare it as such. Then they move to the stage of scientific acceptance. For example, gravity and the non-flatness of the earth are scientifically accepted. They have moved beyond skepticism. One who doesn't believe in gravity or earth-roundness are deniers, not skeptics.
Global warming due to human actions and its impact on climate change is scenically accepted. There is no room for skeptics. McLaughry can only be seen as a climate denier, who is doing Vermonters a severe and dangerous disservice in his commentaries.
Dan Delurey
Senior Fellow for Climate & Energy, Vermont Law and Graduate School
North Bennington