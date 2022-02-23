Cornwell deserves your vote for Shaftsbury SB
I hope this letter finds my community healthy and well. What a trying few years this pandemic has been for all of us. I know it has forced me to dig deep and think about what truly matters as I move through this life. Questions such as: What does our future hold, and what is my role in it? I am not sure I have fully answered that question for myself yet, but what I do know is that I want to help lift those up around me and support them in whatever brave endeavors they choose in their lives.
This brings me to Martha Cornwell, someone I have had the pleasure of growing up with here in Shaftsbury and have known for well over 30 years. When I heard she was throwing her hat in the ring and running for a seat on the Shaftsbury Select Board I was both happy and full of hope. Not only have I known Martha for most of her life, I have also worked with her at Clear Brook Farm. Through this time I have gotten to see what an incredibly dedicated worker she is, juggling multiple jobs all while staying active within our community.
She embodies what I believe a Vermonter is. Someone who is hard working with a strong sense of community, always willing to lend a hand and value neighbors above all else. Martha could have moved anywhere in the country for work and yet she chose to settle here in her hometown. When so many of our younger generations are moving away, I am always grateful for those who choose not only to build a life here, but also to engage in helping to shape its future.
I would like to thank those members currently on the Shaftsbury Select Board. These folks selflessly give a lot of their time for the good of our community, and I am thankful for their service. With that said, I believe now is the time to elect a new generation of leaders with the energy and fresh ideas that will help prepare our community for the future. I believe Martha Cornwell is one of those leaders. Therefore, I am asking that you please join me on Tuesday March 1 in voting for Martha Cornwell for the Shaftsbury Select Board. She will not let us down.
Brad Peacock
Bennington
Pawlet: Vote no on Article 32
On March 1, the voters of Pawlet will be asked to vote on Article 32 directing the select board to write a letter of support for a monument on the Town Green. Having viewed the two monuments relating to Pawlet’s role in the Revolution, I do not see the value of installing another monument, and one that does not fully address the unknown impact on the people that were living in the area in 1777.
Further, the monument would only address one side of the narrative. It is some historian's conjecture that the expedition had a pivotal influence on the outcome of the Revolution, the historical argument for the proposed monument is possibly inflated. Some historians proffer that most likely the Revolution would have ended the same without the raids as the British’s supplies in New York were already diminished.
The proponent for the monument argues a common argument for installing the monument is that without it our children won’t know Pawlet’s history and won’t have a reason to live in Pawlet when they reach adulthood. That argument is nonsense. We’d still have books, museums, etc. Statues are perhaps the least impactful method of teaching history, and the lack of good paying jobs and affordable housing are prime reasons there are generational exoduses from Pawlet. The Town Green is one of our few open outdoor centralized community spaces.
Many families and friends gathered there to meet, the Pawlet Library held some gatherings and summer picnics were made possible. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for just that type of gathering location. The addition of a large statue would crowd the green, break up the open space and block the vista of the library. I urge the voters of Pawlet to vote no on Article 32.
Rose Smith
Pawlet
Cornwell hardworking, dedicated to Shaftsbury
I support Martha Cornwell for Shaftsbury Selectboard. She is intelligent, hardworking, and dedicated to making Shaftsbury a great place to live and work. She currently serves on the Planning Commission where her considerable talents have been applied to our zoning and land use issues. I am eager to see her contribute even more on the Selectboard. As a woman of color, she will bring a fresh perspective to the issues we face.
Her medical background will be valuable as we grapple with health and safety issues, including the pandemic.
Shaftsbury will be well served with Martha Cornwell on the Selectboard.
Tim Scoggins
Shaftsbury
Support the Jeannes
We’ve lived in Bennington for five years now, and one of the perks of small town living is that it’s hard not be involved in the community. It’s common to run into your elected officials in checkout lines, at the salon, at the theater or just walking down the street. This is especially true of Jeanne Conner and Jeannie Jenkins.
They are accessible, whether it be an email asking a question about the town or in response to a public comment. They both answer quickly, helpfully and with professionalism.
They support the community by engaging with its members and that’s what we need.
We support the “Jeannes.”
Jennifer Jasper and Kate Whitehall
Bennington
Jenkins and Conner have proven track record
Recent letters have lauded their extensive experience and leadership on the board. Their track record speaks for itself. For me, it's important to elect Select Board members who understand every aspect of the town authentically through engagement, interaction and relationships. Jenkins and Conner do these things.
It's refreshing to run into Conner and Jenkins when out and about. Whether it's while shopping or walking the dog, having dinner or enjoying an event, Jeanne and Jeannie are regularly present in our community, both within the boundaries of downtown and the larger confines of Bennington. By immersing themselves in all aspects of Bennington, they are able to approach decisions with authentic knowledge of and experience with what's happening. Rather than simply make appearances when called upon as leaders, they are living visible lives as residents.
Leaders like Jenkins and Conner are what I wish to see on the board. They are active and engaged in supporting our downtown. As downtown continues to grow and thrive, it's vital to elect leaders who make it a point to work on downtown's economic vitality while also enjoying it and showing everyone that they are proud to be here.
Bennington is a wonderful, but not a perfect, place. Jenkins and Conner are doing the work to learn and lead to make Bennington better for all. One of the areas where we must do better is in representation. It is important for young women in our town to see women not only in political positions but named positions. Re-electing Jeannie Jenkins and Jeanne Conner allows us to make sure we are not only electing smart women who have led well but that we are paving the way for future generations of women to lead.
I hope you'll join me in voting for and continuing to work with Jenkins and Conner — true partners in Bennington's past, present and future.
Nancy Koziol
Bennington
Vote for Peter Niles for Select Board
“Thank you for your service, Peter Niles!” I’m sure Pete has heard this many times during his years of service with the Coast Guard. Pete is now running for a spot on the Bennington Select Board. With 36 years of service to our country, Peter now wants to serve his community. Peter Niles has unique skills to offer to the citizens of Bennington. In order to command a ship (Peter commanded four) a person has to be skilled at prioritizing and organizing, have good communication and interpersonal skills and most importantly, commanders like Peter Niles have to take care of their people. This means respecting each individual and the role that they play in making an organization move forward.
I’m confident that Peter’s experience and his dedication to the people Bennington will enable Bennington to move forward as well. Vote for Peter Niles on March 1.
Jackie Kelly
Cornwell 'best of our next generation'
At a time when communities around our state are vying for the return of young, bright, talented people, Cornwell represents one of our own. We have known her throughout her life as a wonderful Shaftsbury neighbor, excellent student, friendly face at the Clearbrook Farm counter, and now a returned professional who is giving back to her community.
Cornwell is incredibly hard-working, caring, forward thinking, a terrific listener and collaborator. She brings all of these qualities to not only her professional career as a physician’s assistant, but also to her commitment as a local volunteer in the health field, the local schools and for the Town of Shaftsbury as a Planning Commission member.
Cornwell represents the best of our next generation of leaders. She cherishes the history and character of her hometown. At the same time, she understands the need to promote economic development and prepare for the future. She will bring fresh ideas, representative voices and a model for others to join in promoting a strong, vibrant Shaftsbury. Please join us in supporting Cornwell for Shaftsbury Select Board.
Voting is Tuesday. You can vote in person at the Town Garage on North Rd., or via absentee ballot which you can request from our Town Clerk, Marlene Hall, 802-442-4038.
Karen and David Mellinger
Shaftsbury