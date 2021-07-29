Mental health matters as much as physical health
To the Editor:
By now we have all heard American gymnast Simone Biles will not be defending her Olympic title after she withdrew from the competition to focus on her mental well-being. As a result of this decision, she is dealing with criticism for “letting down her country.”
I wonder what the response would have been if she withdrew because of a twisted ankle or dislocated shoulder?
Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. Our mental health affects how we think, feel, and act. It helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices.
As a high-performance athlete, Simone Biles puts herself at risk of physical injury every time she approaches the vault or steps onto the mat. Imagine her doing so without razor focus and having a sense of wellbeing?
Better yet, imagine a time in your life when you were experiencing a significant level of stress, anxiety, grief or pain. Now, imagine sitting down to do your taxes. Are you able to focus? Are you confident that you made the best decisions or remembered everything necessary?
Now, imagine being in that same state of mind and approaching a vault or stepping onto a mat performing skills that could literally kill you. Are you willing to take the chance?
There has been a recent increase in the willingness of not only athletes, but many people in the public eye to speak up about mental health. I applaud Simone Biles for having the courage to speak up and say she can’t do it.
As I’ve said, if she twisted her ankle and could not compete, we would not hesitate to support her choice. The same support should be given to those who make the choice to prioritize their mental health.
We all, at some time in our life, will struggle or have a challenge with our mental well-being, just like we all have challenges with our physical well-being. Being mentally healthy is about having the strength to overcome the difficulties and challenges we can all face in our lives and to have confidence and self-esteem to be able to make decisions and to believe in ourselves, free of judgement.
Knowing when to step back and get help, whether for a physical or mental issue is paramount in remaining healthy. Take advice from Simone Biles, who is quoted as saying, “We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day we’re human, too, so we have to protect our mind our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do.”
Lorna Mattern
Executive Director, United Counseling Service
Bennington
Save Pownal’s old schoolhouse
To the Editor:
As construction begins on the new Pownal town office, there is an important piece missing: Our schoolhouse, duly voter approved twice, as a key centerpiece of this project.
The justification for putting off the schoolhouse move is js plain old horse pucky.
This is not a good sign.The town has a very, very bad history of carrying out projects which involve protection of historic properties. Two examples: the old Union Church steeple restoration, and the rebuilding/repurposing of the former Bartel’s Lodge.
The Union Church, for all practical purposes, is a town-owned building. Some tens of thousands of dollars were raised, from donations (I chipped in a few bucks), and no accounting for what happened to that money was ever made. All that money is gone, and there is no steeple on the Union Church, and no plans to restore this important Pownal landmark.
In the meantime, the town lets the building degrade, not even providing a much needed coat of paint.
The tragedy of Bartel’s Lodge is well known and I won’t dwell on it. But it is an example of how delay in doing things leads to disaster and expense. What a fiasco and disgrace that was. The Schoolhouse must not become Bartel’s Lodge 2.
I’m not really sure the phased approach, as currently underway in modified form, really meets the legal requirements, and certainly not the real intent or the votes authorization to the town.
This is not what we voted for. Kicking the can down the road is not what we want done here.
How about the town steps up and does the right thing here?
Time to Save Our Schoolhouse. Build the town offices as intended, and voted, now.
Walt Klinger
Pownal