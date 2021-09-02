Health care needs reform
To the Editor:
The Commonwealth Fund, a philanthropic foundation, has recently published another report on our health care system, and it doesn't look good. The United States ranked dead last when compared to 10 other high-income countries. The study looked at access to care, care process, administrative efficiency, equity, and health care outcomes. Dead last!
It is estimated that 40,000 Americans die each year because of lack of insurance and poor access to care. They know what dead last means.
In addition, we spend much more than the other countries on our health care. We spend 17 percent of our gross domestic product (GDP is the total output of goods and services measured in dollars), while other nations spend about 11 percent — a 6 percent difference. This may not sound like much, but our GDP is 21 trillion dollars, and 6 percent of that is a hefty $1.26 trillion which could go to meet other needs each and every year.
Where does all this money wind up? You might look in the pockets of health insurance and pharmaceutical companies which are focused on profit, not your care. We need a system which is much less complicated (a single payer) and which will cover everyone. Improved Medicare for All is the answer.
G. Richard Dundas, MD
Bennington
Postal service a necessity
To the editor:
Thank you for the article on Post Office hiring (Aug. 26, 2021). This is an issue that needs press coverage.
We didn’t get postal service the last three days, something that has been all too common on our rural route since last December. In our long lives, we’ve lived in many places in the U.S., and never experienced this before. Until December, we could count on mail delivery.
We suspect that the main problems lie in Washington. Politicians have decided that the Post Office is old-fashioned and should be starved of resources. However, we feel the postal workforce should be large enough to cover for workers on vacation or sick leave. It is not large enough now. Some degree of redundancy and more use of overtime pay are obvious ways to help the situation.
We’ve read that the USPS long-term plan calls for slowing the delivery of first class mail. We think faster delivery would serve the country better.
Six day a week mail delivery is essential to households, especially in rural areas, when so many important documents and medicines are delivered by mail.
We receive high quality customer service from our North Bennington Post Office, which is not responsible for the delivery problems. The North Bennington employees have gone far beyond the norm in responding to our frustration over inadequate delivery service. We thank them for their constant patience. That branch continues to be the heart of the village of North Bennington.
John Dyck and Beth Hardesty
North Bennington