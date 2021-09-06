Taliban or Texas?
To the Editor:
As we see the elected representatives of the people of Texas destroy the rights of women to control their health, reproduction and ultimately their futures it is obvious to me that this is is not all that different from the Taliban’s historical repression of women.
It is a frightening commentary that state of Texas, which stubbornly chooses individual freedom from masks and vaccines, impacting the health of the country and the world, feels an equal need to restrict the freedom of women to make individual choices about their bodies.
The world is outraged as Afghanistan returns to a society that values male autocratic behavior over the rights of women to control their own destiny. Please offer the same outrage and action to the women of Texas who have lost the freedom to control their own lives based solely on gender.
This affects us all. We cannot join Afghanistan in becoming a society where women do not have the same rights as men.
Abby Shapiro
Bennington
Employee vaccine mandate overdue
To the Editor:
Another resident at the Veterans’ Home has tragically died of COVID-19. When are Governor Scott and the Veterans’ Home Administrator Jackson going to insist that all employees at the Veterans’ Home (and, for Governor Scott, all other health care facilities in Vermont) be vaccinated? And never mind either vaccinated or take a COVID test each week — that is not a mandate. It is incredible that Vermont has allowed this to continue.
The Bennington Banner, in its August 26 article about the most recent COVID death at the Veterans’ Home, gave the statistics of nursing staff vaccinations at the Home. According to the article, 56.45% of nurses’ aides and 47.82% of nurses are vaccinated. This is appalling.
I’m tired of hearing government officials plead and beg people to get vaccinated. As a retired social worker who worked in long term care and hospitals, I got whatever vaccinations were necessary and required.
No one wants to live in a nursing home, even in the best of nursing homes. But the residents have no choice. The staff have a choice. There are “Help Wanted” signs everywhere. Do the right thing: get vaccinated or get another job.
Carolyn Webb
Bennington
Climate change is here
To the Editor:
Climate change is no longer an abstract possibility lurking in a distant future; it is happening here and now. Massive wildfires, extreme weather, melting ice caps, rampant extinctions, and rising sea levels daily underscore the need for bold, large-scale measures.
At our current level of emissions, the annual damage from climate change will exceed the value of the global economy by 2050. The economic impact will become catastrophic long before that terrible zero point is reached.
If state and federal governments can be persuaded to address climate change as the clear and present emergency it truly is, it can be slowed down enough to give human civilization an opportunity to adapt and survive. Nothing short of a massive upwelling of public concern is likely to make that happen.
While working toward large-scale resistance to climate change, it is imperative that we begin, as families and communities, to actively prepare for the future. This must happen on many fronts: composting, evaluating the ability of our houses to withstand extreme weather, planting trees, supporting local economies, adapting our transportation and energy infrastructure to changing weather and patterns of use, and more.
Though the key to resisting climate change ultimately resides with the federal government, the keys to surviving it are found in our homes and communities. It’s time to speak up on whatever level you can, whether as an activist, an artist, a writer of letters, a conversationalist, or simply as a consumer.
A great collective conversation that will decide the fate of our species and our planet has begun; please speak up! Only millions of voices can speak louder than the fossil-fuel industry’s billions of dollars.
Reg Darling
Bennington