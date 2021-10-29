Upgrade Spinelli Complex
On Nov. 2, the residents of the Mount Anthony Union School District will be asked to consider a bond that will pay for multiple upgrades to the Spinelli Complex at the high school. I am only one vote but want to share my perspective.
From 2017 to 2020, I was a member of the Bennington Select Board. I thoroughly enjoyed my time on the Select Board, as it gave me an opportunity to hear from a wide variety of people. During my many interactions, one of the common concerns I would hear was, “We need more opportunities for young people in this town.” Another was, “What are we doing for the kids to stay active?”
An upgrade to the Spinelli Complex at Mount Anthony Union High School helps address these issues. With an artificial playing surface, the opportunities are endless. Not only does the participation from high school-age students increase but local youth football, soccer and lacrosse will all have an opportunity to use the facilities. With the proximity to the Bennington Rec Center, there is opportunity for the YMCA to partner with the school to expand their services as well.
As a teacher and coach in the district, I know first-hand how involvement in sports and clubs have a direct impact on students. For some, the only reason they are committed to school and their education is to be able to participate in athletics and activities. Data over the years has shown that those who participate in extracurriculars have better grades and fewer disciplinary incidents. The upgrades will increase student involvement and help impact some of our most vulnerable students.
A secondary impact of the facility improvements will be an economic boom for our community. With possible camps, tournaments, and weekend games, families of traveling teams will look to eat, stay, and play in Bennington. One example are youth wrestling tournaments — during tournament weekends, hotels are full and it is always tough to get a table at Madison’s or Ramunto’s.
Another common theme I heard while on the Select Board is how to make Bennington attractive for people to relocate here. One of the deciding factors people use for relocation is to examine the schools and area recreational opportunities. The proposed upgrades will improve the high school’s curb appeal and provide the type of facilities families are looking for. They will also offer opportunities to build a healthy community and increase lifelong personal fitness, among all age groups.
Lastly, and probably the most common issue, is taxes. The timing is ideal for voters to be asked about approving a new bond because the first of the three remaining bonds from the middle school construction will be paid off this year. The estimated impact of the Spinelli Complex upgrades bond will be a decrease to next year’s school budget.
For all these reasons, I urge the voters of the Mount Anthony Union School District to vote in favor of the bond for the upgrades to the Spinelli Complex.
Chad Gordon, Bennington
Chad Gordon is the head football coach at Mount Anthony Union High School and a former Bennington Select Board member.
Put kids first in Spinelli field plans
As residents of Bennington consider whether to spend $3.5 million for an 82, 500-square-foot synthetic turf playing field, it’s worth keeping a few facts in mind.
First, protecting children’s health has to be the number one consideration. Taking stock of any playing surface’s impact on our natural environment is important as well.
Is synthetic turf safe? Or put another way, is a synthetic turf playing field preferable to natural grass?
Unfortunately, there is plenty of evidence to suggest that synthetic turf presents risks to children’s health and the environment that far outweigh its potential benefits.
You may recall the major legal settlement last year that guaranteed that the U.S. women’s national soccer team would no longer have to play matches on artificial turf. Instead, they now play on natural grass, just as the men’s team has done for years. The women had argued that it was discriminatory to force them to play on artificial turf that is tougher on players’ bodies than natural grass.
Some studies have shown athletes are more likely to sustain injuries while playing sports like soccer, football, and rugby on artificial turf versus natural grass. Compared to synthetic turf, a well-maintained grass field can provide a more shock absorbent surface. Reduced shock can mean fewer injuries and a faster healing time when injuries do occur.
Athletes can also be exposed to far higher temperatures on a synthetic surface than on grass, which has a natural cooling effect that lowers the temperature of surrounding air. As heat waves become more common and average temperatures continue to rise due to global warming, this is another serious concern.
Beyond the athletic injuries, turf made of plastic and chemicals carries other risks. For instance, an industry expert speaking about the proposed synthetic field in Bennington recently admitted that the field would contain PFAS. It was suggested that this particular PFAS chemical was safe, but we know for sure that some PFAS toxins are clearly dangerous and the entire class of PFAS chemicals has been insufficiently studied to determine the full threat to public health.
In addition to PFAS, numerous other chemicals and metals have been found in artificial turf fields, from lead to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. Industry studies claiming to show that these toxins pose no threat to health often fail to consider the synergistic health effects of exposures to many toxic chemicals at the same time.
Of course, a giant field of plastic that suffocates the earth underneath it also runs counter to any kind of sensible approach to environmental protection or the climate crisis. Consider the fossil fuels extracted and used in the manufacturing process, the microplastics and chemical compounds that are released into the air and water as it is used, and the ultimate disposal – likely in a landfill – once its useful life has ended in the not-too-distant future.
A grass field is part of our natural environment. It can create healthy soil, absorb water, and sequester climate-polluting carbon. It’s a better, safer playing field for athletes of all ages, and children of Vermont have playing safely on grass fields for generations. Natural grass is the better choice for children and our environment.
Paul Burns, Montpelier
Paul Burns is Executive Director of the Vermont Public Interest Research Group (VPIRG).
Time for Spinelli upgrade
The dream of a turf field and improved athletic complex at Mt. Anthony Union High School has been in the works for over a decade, but the possibility of this dream becoming a reality is just days away.
As the former Activities Director at MAU, it was a year-to-year struggle of when would be “the right time” to bring this project to the voters. It seemed like every year when it came time to put school budgets together, it was just not conceivable to go to the voters and ask for the upgrade of an athletic facility when budgets were being less-than level-funded, teachers were being laid off, and operation costs kept increasing.
With an incredible buildings and grounds staff who took tremendous pride in their work, Spinelli Field always looked pristine for the first home game of the season under the lights when the football and soccer seasons started in August.
Unfortunately, to achieve this goal, the number of games to be played on this field had to be limited in the fall, and the field had to be completely shut down in the spring and summer in order to recover. This raised equity issues and caused resentment in the athletic community – particularly from lacrosse parents who couldn’t understand why their kids couldn’t enjoy the same excitement of playing under the lights with grandstand seating in the spring season, as their soccer or football counterparts did in the fall. It was also a shame that the Southern Vermont Storm semi-pro football program could only be limited to one or two games. Over the years we were forced to turn down requests from collegiate soccer programs to showcase their teams, and an endless number of groups were frustrated with the unavailability of the field when “they pay taxes for the field” just like everyone else.
Even with the limited use, the field was in extremely poor shape by the time playoffs rolled around in October. The inability to install drainage near the track left the home and visiting team bench area and portions of the playing field underwater after a heavy rain throughout the season. Games just could not be played if there was rain in the forecast for fear of safety issues and turning the field into a cow pasture.
The project that is up for a vote on Nov. 2 is not just about a turf field. In fact, it makes up less than a third of the cost of the project. New LED lighting will be installed which will allow “small ball” play (lacrosse, baseball, softball, etc.), and also included in the $3.5 million price tag is a long-overdue renovation of the track, and the replacement of the building which houses the ticket booth, bathrooms and storage.
Just imagine, lacrosse games under the lights on Spinelli, spring sports teams getting out of the gym for pre-season workouts, practices that can run into the evening after sunset. The Physical Education department can run morning classes on dry fields and not be struggling to work around the maintenance department’s daily need to mow and line the field. The Storm football team can play their home games in front of larger crowds under the lights with stadium seating, and numerous other outside groups – youth and adult — can finally get a “piece of the action” at Spinelli in the fall, spring and summer months. The opportunities are endless.
This project was well thought-out and researched by a committee of stakeholders who have a vested interest in the school and community. They understand the hardship the community has faced with escalating property taxes to fund the schools and town. But taxpayers are getting a break this year, as one of the major bonds for the “new” Middle School built on East Road expires this year, and the “cost per year” for the Spinelli Field project is less than the expiring bond.
For the past 10 years, the time was never right. The time is right now. Find a way to get to the polls on Nov. 2, or make the effort to pick up an absentee ballot from the town office and give the entire community something we can all take pride in. We all deserve this.
Tim Brown, Bennington
Tim Brown was the Activities Director at Mt. Anthony from 1988 to 2017.