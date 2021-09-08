Vermont Yankee is not ‘emissions-free’
To the editor: The recent commentary by Jim Hurt in the Brattleboro Reformer (“Climate – What’s Vermont Yankee got to do with it?”, Aug. 19) presents the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant as a viable alternative to CO2 emissions plants. He suggests that the plant can be restarted in 10 years and further declares that the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant is emissions free. Emissions free?
VY may be free of CO2 emissions but it is not emissions free by any means. Residents of this area may remember front page news in 2011 of Strontium 90 being found in fish in the nearby Connecticut River. Vermont Yankee of course denied any responsibility, blaming it on nuclear fallout from tests in the 1960s.
Nuclear power plants are required to report their radioactive effluent emissions to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission twice yearly. These reports can be found by Googling NRC Radioactive Effluent Reports with the year and operating facility. Strontium 90 or Strontium 89 were emitted as particulates, gaseous or ground level emissions in 2005, 2007 and 2008.
Just as a matter of interest, let’s review some of the radioactive isotopes produced from an average nuclear power plant: cobalt 60, cesium-137, iridium-192, iodine 131, magnesium 54, potassium 40 and the list of 32 goes on. The nuclear industry has spent millions on green washing the effects of radiation and pro-nuclear websites are legion, most of them under the guise of scientific information. One ridiculous statement I found was that coal plants emit more radiation than nuclear ones. It’s good to remember that the white hazmat suits with the protective headgear are not worn as fashion statements.
Peter Van der Does
Brattleboro
Sen. Sanders should do something about large firms exploiting workers
To the editor: Senator Sanders, please stop Walmart from destroying families. Employers are forcing so-called managers to work free overtime, not even paying minimum wage. Why offer new employees a fair wage when you can get existing managers to work free? Many Walmart assistant managers can’t quit a career they have worked at for many years, and need to support their families. The greater your love of your family the greater Walmart can exploit you. Sports stars like Simone Biles have led us to appreciate the stress people are under, and the effect on mental health.
This is a real crisis, for sports stars and people at Walmart forced to work 66 hours per week; as managers they don’t even earn minimum wage for the extra work, and overtime pay, zero. The mental stress of not seeing your family puts more of a burden on children that don’t see their mothers or fathers.
“Mom and Pop” stores treat their workers as family and offer normal work hours; this places small shops at a disadvantage to Walmart and Amazon, which excel at exploiting workers, with forced free overtime work. Senator Sanders must save American workers from exploitation and save the children it greatly affects. The senators should call CEO Doug McMillon and hold him accountable. Customers must know the true cost of shopping at Walmart.
Frank Linnehan
Bennington
Kudos to the chamber’s Garlic Town
To the editor:
The Better Bennington Corp. extends a hardy congratulations and thanks to the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, Director Matt Harrington and staff Mikaela Lewis, Erika Floriani, and P.J. DeVito, to the town of Bennington, the Bennington Police and Fire departments, the Bennington Rescue Squad, the Sheriff’s Department, community organizations and especially to the countless volunteers for a most wonderful Saturday of fun, food, people, and garlic in Bennington Downtown at Garlic Town USA. And we would be remiss to not thank the essence of Bennington — the community of people who energized the event by their presence.
Downtowns are meant to be places to live, work, shop, socialize and recreate. Garlic Town was a winner on all counts. The event has become a wonderful part of life in Bennington since its inception on Route 9 west of Bennington. But bringing the event to our downtown has raised the bar. The whole of Bennington benefited as throngs of people — residents and visitors from afar — descended on the “Cloves” and Putnam Square to shop, be entertained and dine under Vermont’s blue skies. A grand time was had by all.
The BBC was pleased to collaborate with the chamber to produce an event which will not be soon forgotten, until the next time. Thank you, Bennington.
Michael McDonough
Interim director, Better Bennington Corp.