Trustees urge lighting of monument for Ukraine
Nearly 245 years ago, fighters took up arms against a tyrannical force to ensure freedom for themselves and future generations. These brave patriots turned the tide of a war that many thought was unwinnable. The Battle of Bennington stands as a focal point in history: a moment when valiant heroes showed that an empire was no match for the collective spirit of a people who yearn for liberty.
Now this same fight for freedom has found its way to Ukraine. Though thousands of miles and ocean and land separate us, the common calling for self-sovereignty unites us. The Bennington Battle Monument stands proudly in Vermont. Let it serve as a fraternal bell whose rings echo off our Green Mountains so loudly that they resound in the Carpathians and Crimeans.
The Trustees of Old Bennington encourage the lighting of the Bennington Battle Monument to honor the people of Ukraine. It is our sincere hope that in 245 years, the people of Ukraine can look to their own monument commemorating their successful battle against tyranny.
James Gallen
Trustees of Old Bennington
Molly Gray for Congress
I am proud to be a Democrat in Vermont. It is great to see three fantastic women leaders declaring for the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Vermont is the only state that has never sent a woman to Congress. The time has come!
I will be supporting Lt. Gov. Molly Gray. Having served as a congressional aide to Congressman Peter Welsh and worked in Washington for the International Commission of the Red Cross, Molly Gray will be able to hit the ground running. She knows how Congress works.
I first met Molly when she came to Bennington as a candidate for lieutenant governor of Vermont. I was impressed by her knowledge and enthusiasm as she launched her statewide campaign. She came to Southern Vermont many times, listening and gathering support for the race she subsequently won.
As lieutenant governor, she has gained further knowledge of the issues and needs of people here in the state. In that position, she has advocated clearly to broaden access to the ballot and for making mail-in ballots a permanent feature of our elections.
Molly Gray will be a strong voice in the U.S. House of Representatives for climate action, reproductive rights, voting rights and human rights. She will fight for the things we need and the things we believe in.
Born and raised on a vegetable and dairy farm in South Newbury, she is also well-aware of the issues farmers face in rural areas of the state. Molly Gray worked her way through Vermont Law School, bartending at night. She attended the University of Vermont on an athletic scholarship, where she competed for the Catamounts as a Division 1 cross-country skier. She has shown that she knows how to work hard and get things done.
I urge you to look for opportunities to meet Molly yourself, or learn more about her impressive career of service to Vermont.
I am pleased to volunteer for Lt. Governor Molly Gray and invite you to join her campaign with me.
Judy Murphy
Bennington