As my dad, an architect, used to say, when it comes to real estate, approach is everything. The long view. Curb appeal. That and the security of knowing that the country beauty or village charm you bought the place for will not suddenly change. You won’t wake up to find 50 Amazon trucks lined up in the lot next door. That is the point of zoning; it provides at least some stability for property values.
At the same time, a person’s got to make a living. As I said in the last Planning Commission meeting, at which we discussed zoning, my brother is a tree surgeon on Long Island. He pays an astronomical rent to park his truck, skidder and chipper in a commercially zoned lot. I sympathize with his scramble to keep ahead of the costs every small business person racks up. He accepts these costs as part of doing business and keeping his hometown appealing to visitors and locals.
Where to draw the line on zoning is a perennial issue in Pownal. In our meeting, Planning Commission Chair John Bushee and member Fred Miller, both of whom also sit on the Development Review Board, expressed frustration at how that body’s hands were tied by the current bylaws in the recent case. They want to change the zoning bylaws to be more lenient. The problem is, each case is unique, and you cannot pre-emptively cover all the variables. The best you can do is write a thoughtfully limited plan, as the earlier Planning Commission did.
How you perceive zoning depends on your vision of the town’s future. For the most part, the current Select Board, Planning Commission and Developmental Review Board are made up of people who are convinced that Pownal’s future lies in bringing industry back to town. Let’s be honest — so far, we’ve seen zero progress on that front. Part of their solution is to try to rezone properties, some of them agricultural, to industrial. For example, they envision a trucking depot on 346, just as you come over the line from New York.
To bring business to Pownal, I believe we should work with what the town has to offer. If you just drove Route 7, you’d never know what a well-kept secret Pownal is. There are so many properties in town with glorious views, so many quiet rural neighborhoods lovingly maintained. But a town with an approach like most of Route 7 today needs zoning and ordinance enforcement that will maintain property values and encourage people to want to live and open businesses here.
For a prosperous future, Pownal must make our approaches more attractive. That can only be done by enforcing bylaws and ordinances, and by carefully thinking through any changes to our bylaws. As a citizen, start by attending Wednesday’s informational meeting on Pownal’s new trash ordinance, and voice your support for improving Pownal’s image.
Editor's note: The Select Board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Town Hall and via Zoom.
Megan Randall
Pownal Planning Commission Member