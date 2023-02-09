Southwestern Vermont Health Care has implemented a zero-tolerance policy addressing the workplace violence trend at health care institutions across the U.S. It states that "all of the individuals who comprise our health care staff are the most valuable asset not only to SVHC as an organization but to all the people who live in the communities we serve."
The policy states threatening language, foul language, sexual comments, physical violence and inappropriate touching will not be tolerated. This behavior will result in removal from SVHC facilities.
Beyond the real risk of physical harm to a health care worker, there is also a psychological toll. It is hard to provide attentive care when you are feeling threatened or intimidated. I applaud the hospital for putting this policy in place. My question is, when are we going to enforce a policy like this in our school system? Aren't the dedicated teachers, support staff, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and everyone else associated with one of the most important jobs in the world worthy of the same respect? While I am not advocating for students to be removed from school, there have to be consequences for negative behavior and parent accountability. We are losing a lot of dedicated staff because they feel that no one has their backs.
The recent stories about children bringing guns to school are heartbreaking. Again, back to parental responsibility and accountability. If we allow this generation of students to continue down this path, they will eventually be the adults that enter our health care system and commit violence.
Sarabeth Ward
Bennington