To the editor: There are many solutions to deal with plastic pollution on an individual level today: recycling bins, plastic bottle return programs, bringing your own bag to the grocery store. It’s safe to say a large portion of the population is aware of the damage plastics cause to the environment.
However, another big pollutant and one we contribute to daily is not visible to us: microfibers. Microfibers are a synthetic material most clothing is made from: polyester, elastic, nylon, etc. They are widely used in the fashion industry due to their affordability and durability. Most of the clothes in your closet are likely made from these materials. Clothing companies have taken steps towards sustainable practices by using textiles made from “recycled water bottles,” however these products end up polluting the environment in a similar way. When we wear these textiles they tend to shed off in our everyday activities. Cleaning them in the washing machine has worse effects -- the force sheds off much more microplastics and they exit off with the wastewater entering the environment. These microplastics represent 35 percent of all microplastic pollution in the ocean, a staggering number for just an individual-level activity.
Consumers are not to blame for the product’s existence. What we can do to prevent any more pollution is to be aware of the clothing we wear, and when buying new be aware of the textile content. Lean more towards cotton and rayon. To deal with the microfiber clothing we already own, purchasing a microfiber filter for your washing machine could be a solution. Of course, the fault should not be put on the consumer and the way to create real change would be clothing companies stopping the use of these materials.
Charlotta Flora
Bennington, Sept. 29