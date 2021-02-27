To the Editor: This Tuesday’s Bennington Select Board election may be one of the most consequential in the past decade. Having served in many volunteer capacities in Bennington over the past years, I have had the opportunity to interact with many fellow citizens. I will be voting for the following as a sure bet on Bennington’s future:
One-year term: Tom Haley
Three-year term: Gary Corey
Three-year term: Jim Carroll
All three are positive, level-headed, caring leaders who are stepping up to ensure Bennington has a bright outlook. We don’t need divisiveness and nay-sayers. And, we cannot afford to split the vote. We need these leaders. Please vote, Tuesday March 2, 2021.
P.S. Please vote no (again!) on Article 3, the “mayor” proposal.
1: The Town Charter already has a mechanism to switch to a mayoral form of government that does not slide in “veto power” for said mayor.
2: If we don’t like the town manager, the select board is within its power to fire the manager. Unlike a mayor, a town manager is subject to experience and education criterion and to performance reviews by our elected select board members. A mayor has no such criterion other than popularity, and is in the seat for a three-year cycle with no recourse until the next election.
Thank you for your consideration!
Lynn Green,
Bennington