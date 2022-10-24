I thank Paula Mann Nassivera of Dorset for her August 31 letter and thoughts to the editor which illustrate different views on systemic racism, white privilege and wokeness. Her views are consistent with the proponents of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and wokeness which promotes the idea that America is fatally flawed by systemic racism and white privilege. While there is evidence of racism and/or ethnic discrimination, I don’t subscribe to the theory/ideology that America is systemically racist.
Teachers should be applauded for their work and devotion to teaching our children math, science, citizenship, English, history and social skills. How does it help students understand our history by teaching K-8 students pejorative terms like “white supremacy,” “white privilege,” or “appropriate whiteness," as Ms. Nassivara, the Board of Education, and the teachers’ union suggest? Has the Board of Education changed their mission from providing an excellent education program to indoctrinating children? Why were parents or taxpayers not consulted?
What about teaching respect for our citizens, their ideas, and our history?
Just to be clear, the teacher’s union passed a resolution in 2021 to support schools in teaching Critical Race Theory and the 1619 project and to fight against those who oppose those teachings. They also intend to “provide an already-created, in-depth, study that critiques empire, white supremacy, anti-Blackness, anti-Indigeneity, racism, patriarchy, cisheteropatriarchy, capitalism, ableism, anthropocentrism, and other forms of power and oppression at the intersections of our society….” Is this what you are sending your children to school for? I thought the Board of Education and parents are in charge of the curriculum?
Remember that parents have recourse through the 1974 Protection of Pupil rights Act passed by Congress. The act provides parents with the right to examine all teaching materials and to opt out of certain surveys conducted by the school and administration.
Eric Salat
Manchester