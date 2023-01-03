You can lead them to water, but you can't make them drink. Isn't that the age-old saying? So why are you continuing to write articles about people like Todd LaBeau? I ask because this is the second article where he is quoted as saying that the programs, opportunities and options that the town has worked very hard to implement are not good enough, too strict and too demanding — and that he has chosen to leave or not follow the rules because he doesn't like them.
It's hard to read things like this when I personally see this individual all over town, sitting on a sidewalk or park bench or even in the middle of community events drinking heavily, shouting and making a scene when it would not be tolerated at all if someone like myself, who works every day, pays his bills, and pulls himself up and does what's expected of an able-bodied member of society, pulled the same stuff. There wouldn't be any sob story written, and I would be labeled a lazy good for nothing, which deserved what I got because of the choices I made.
The more articles written defending and almost idealizing these individuals who choose not to take full advantage of the numerous benefits Bennington has to offer should really bring to light the question of why they would change their ways. Especially when they are getting interviewed, built up, stories written about them and front page spreads.
Let me ask, have you ever had a front page spread written for you about doing what society calls "our duty" of what I stated earlier, like going to work, paying your bills and taking care of yourself without relying on someone else to do it for you? We all know the answer is no. Instead of writing about the good that is happening in town, the good hardworking residents that make the town what it is, the good local students are doing for the community and positive stories, you choose to highlight the absolute opposite and make Bennington out to be some drug riddled, homeless and gang haven which is just sad and not true.
Greg Tobin
Bennington