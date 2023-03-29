We, Climate Advocates Bennington, recognize that the climate crisis is both an urgent and immediate threat to Bennington and to our precious earth. Given the potential for harm, we understand that the response must be equivalent to the threat. We recognize that the proposed project, Shaftsbury Solar, is a very large-scale undertaking and urge the Town of Shaftsbury to welcome this bold enterprise. We also ask that the Town work with Shaftsbury Solar to arrive at compromises with regard to the use of herbicides and clear-cutting of woods at the site. Whether or not it is possible to achieve these compromises, we encourage the Town of Shaftsbury to welcome this important project.
Barbara True-Weber
Bennington