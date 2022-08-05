Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Christopher Winters should be elected Vermont’s Secretary of State. Chris is a very competent and experienced person who will honestly and diligently carry out the duties of the Secretary of State. I was a member of the Vermont Board of Accountancy and worked closely with him. He was very conscientious in assisting the Board in drafting regulations and dealing with applying the Board’s rules and Vermont statutes.

Vermont can’t do better than elect Chris Winters in the primary and general election.

William Fisk 

Bennington

