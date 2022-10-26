I don’t consider myself a “political person,” but recent events have motivated me to vote. I have known Joe Gervais for many years now. He’s an honest, kind-hearted, humble man that has dedicated his life to service. Anyone who knows Joe knows his word is good — if he says something, he means it. If Joe wasn’t running, I likely wouldn’t vote as I have little faith in either political party at this point.
Joe, a long-time Vermonter, has highlighted how Vermont government no longer represents “We The People.” He sees how the government has become hyper-focused on pushing radical policies that increase taxes/spending, diminish our God-given rights and create division.
If you’re unhappy with the current trajectory of our great state/country, Joe Gervais should be your vote. I have no doubt that Joe will work to ensure the recent reckless, unsustainable spending ends and that our true rural Vermont values are brought to the forefront in Montpelier (fiscal responsibility, less regulation, less government interference, safe communities — law and order, religious freedom, etc.). As a former military officer and business leader, Joe will bring strength and common-sense, practical leadership to the Vermont House of Representatives.
Joe Gervais — “a man destined to restore our God-given rights to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
Lenny Davis
Arlington