To the Editor:

I can't imagine why the Bennington Select Board would vote to grant Town Manager Stu Hurd a $5,930 raise for producing a budget that is $1,234,160 higher than last year.

I have to think that anyone who lives in this town and follows its affairs can see that there is a lot of fat in the proposed budget with its 8.31 percent increase, and that it starts at the top. The Town of Pownal has produced a budget for next year that actually cuts costs. The Bennington Select Board needs to sharpen its pencils and do the same.

I plan to vote against the proposed budget, and I urge fellow taxpayers to do the same.

Ned Perkins

Bennington

